NFT 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,151.12 or 1.00022101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00067715 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.