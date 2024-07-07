NFT Price Reaches $0.0185 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

