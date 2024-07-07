OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OCX has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

Shares of OCX opened at $3.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.86.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 135.45% and a negative net margin of 2,905.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,392,872.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Arno purchased 33,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,457,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,400. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company's stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

