OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $54.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 81.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

