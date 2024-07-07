ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ONEOK by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ONEOK by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,660,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,392 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,055,000 after acquiring an additional 85,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.7 %

OKE stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,349. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.52 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average of $76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

