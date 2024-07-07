PAAL AI (PAAL) Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last Week

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last week, PAAL AI has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a market cap of $169.56 million and $3.23 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About PAAL AI
PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.
Buying and Selling PAAL AI
