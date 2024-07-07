Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,514 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,689,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,988,826. The firm has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

