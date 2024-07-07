Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.02.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.2 %

BAC stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 23,488,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,246,980. The firm has a market cap of $316.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

