Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 31,378 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,378 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after buying an additional 841,822 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after buying an additional 722,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 584,906 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 704,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,561. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

