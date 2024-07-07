Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $517,035,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,921,000 after buying an additional 1,893,064 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,114,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,804,000 after buying an additional 974,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $49.75. 6,076,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,244,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

