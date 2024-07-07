Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 58,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SPXC. StockNews.com lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPXC traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.69. The stock had a trading volume of 152,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,443. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.61 and a one year high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

