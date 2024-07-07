Palisade Asset Management LLC Invests $56,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,590,000 after acquiring an additional 213,949 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Corteva by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,287,000 after buying an additional 181,883 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.44. 1,493,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.99. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

