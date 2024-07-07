Palisade Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 222 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.95.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $183.46. The stock had a trading volume of 743,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,298. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.88 and a 200 day moving average of $205.11. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

