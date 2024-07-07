Palisade Asset Management LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.86. The company had a trading volume of 945,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NSC

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.