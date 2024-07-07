Palisade Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $437,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 173.6% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.87. 859,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,939. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $391.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.62 and a 200-day moving average of $344.62. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

