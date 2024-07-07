Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its holdings in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAY. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paymentus by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,343,000 after buying an additional 29,882 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Paymentus by 2,948.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

Paymentus stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.18. 177,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,428. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 1.46. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.75 million. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $105,107.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,703.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

