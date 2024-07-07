PayPal USD Price Up 0% This Week (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, PayPal USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC on exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $397.89 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 398,936,871 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 398,936,871.41. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99781289 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $7,134,724.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

