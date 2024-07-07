PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 227,681 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Unilever by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.49. 1,382,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,354. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.