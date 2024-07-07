PDS Planning Inc Buys 544 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,883 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.4% during the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 631,412 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,766,480 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $130,080,000 after buying an additional 513,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,300,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,815,288. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

