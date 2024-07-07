PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CP traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $80.22. 1,793,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,852. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

