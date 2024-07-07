PDS Planning Inc Has $388,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after buying an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,251,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,569,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,470. The company has a market capitalization of $158.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

