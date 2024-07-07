PDS Planning Inc Has $435,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 49,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 705,858 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

UBER stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $71.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,599,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,155,685. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.09. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a PE ratio of 114.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.41.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

