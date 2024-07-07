PDS Planning Inc Increases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.0% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 5.0% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 29,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.3% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $122.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,784. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.36 and its 200-day moving average is $124.38.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.31%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.