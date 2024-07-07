PDS Planning Inc Increases Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,769 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 44.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 51,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 237,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SMFG stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.86. 669,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,465. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.32%. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

