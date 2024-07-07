PDS Planning Inc Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,704,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,290 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,958,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,600,000 after purchasing an additional 497,916 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,074,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,366,000 after buying an additional 495,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 793.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 325,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,156,000 after buying an additional 288,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.71. 992,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,876. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

