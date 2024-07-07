PDS Planning Inc Purchases 259 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.43. 920,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

