PDS Planning Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after buying an additional 33,419,164 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. 2,954,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

