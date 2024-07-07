PDS Planning Inc Takes $243,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,617,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $655,804,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,018,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,295,000 after purchasing an additional 205,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,896,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,744,000 after buying an additional 188,054 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

TT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,394. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $345.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

