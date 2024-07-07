PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,052,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,377,000 after purchasing an additional 106,250 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.39. 4,208,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,291. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.12.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.64.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

