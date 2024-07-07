Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.8% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.05. 17,268,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,585,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.