Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of PIRS opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.57%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PIRS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

