Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRSFree Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of PIRS opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.57%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRSFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.