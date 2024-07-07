PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PML. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 398,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PML traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 144,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,730. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

