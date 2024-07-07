Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Hits $32.36 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $32.36 million and $45,634.32 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00040483 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00034145 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00014986 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

