Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Barclays

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 9.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

PSNY stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

