PotCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $142.46 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 43.8% against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $142.46 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010174 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00110587 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00013685 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000146 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.