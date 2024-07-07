Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Power REIT Price Performance
Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.37.
Power REIT Company Profile
