Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$135.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PD. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$125.70.

TSE:PD opened at C$93.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$95.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$88.11. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$61.81 and a 52-week high of C$104.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.02.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.73 by C($0.20). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of C$527.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$539.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 9.2679426 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

