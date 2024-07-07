Presilium Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 53,755 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 807,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,243,000 after acquiring an additional 56,523 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV stock remained flat at $87.81 during trading hours on Friday. 381,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,988. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

