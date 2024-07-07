Presilium Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,558 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.90. The company had a trading volume of 126,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,592. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.53 and a 200-day moving average of $115.38. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $121.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

