Qtum Market Capitalization Achieves $236.22 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00003885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $236.22 million and $28.34 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.84 or 0.05253952 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00046139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010452 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002105 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,222,286 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

