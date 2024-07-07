QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $164,575.73

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $164,575.73 and approximately $3,493.65 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009183 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,838.29 or 1.00021911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00067449 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198703 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,079.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.