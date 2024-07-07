RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) is BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s 5th Largest Position

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318,582 shares during the quarter. RB Global comprises about 1.6% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.38% of RB Global worth $53,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,647,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400,942 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,970,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,791,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,183,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,603,000 after acquiring an additional 250,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $293,360.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,724.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,299.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.00. 738,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,361. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.91. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average is $72.22.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

