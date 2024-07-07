Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Increased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.09. 3,378,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692,231. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

