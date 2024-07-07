REDW Wealth LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $5.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $496.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,495,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $496.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $461.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.46.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

