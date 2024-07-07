Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $5.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $496.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,495,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $496.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $461.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.46.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

