Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

RF traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $19.51. 10,228,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,610. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Regions Financial

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.