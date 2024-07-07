Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Market Perform Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RPAY. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.63.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Repay has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $977.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. Research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,919,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,492,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,303,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Repay by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after buying an additional 678,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in Repay by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 597,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

