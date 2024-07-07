Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $99.23 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Request has a total market capitalization of $99.23 million and $1.53 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0992 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00013018 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009218 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001050 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,050.01 or 1.00020769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012112 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00067594 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09286579 USD and is up 4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $3,045,072.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

