Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,385 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,195 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,794,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $334,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,143 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $519,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,408,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,851. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $111.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

TJX Companies Profile



The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

