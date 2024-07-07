Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,343. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average is $56.41. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

